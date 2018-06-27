Tej Pratap Yadav's First Hindi Film to Hit Silver Screen Soon

Former Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav will soon be seen making a foray into Bollywood in a film titled, "Rudra: The Avatar".The 29-year-old ex-minister, who is the elder son of former Bihar CM and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Wednesday shared the poster of the film on Twitter.In a blue tint poster, Yadav can be seen sporting a pair of sunglasses and the title of the film is written in Hindi. The tag line also reads: "Coming soon".This will not be Yadav's first stint before the camera as earlier he played the role of Bihar chief minister in a 2016 Bhojpuri Film, "Apaharan Udyog" when he was Health Minister in 2016 and essayed the role of a Chief Minister.Pratap, who got married last month, is said to be of a religious nature and is known to visit temples. But he is not articulate and media savvy like his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly and a former Deputy Chief Minister.Unlike Tej Pratap, Tejashwi is considered by many as the heir apparent to Lalu Prasad in politics as he has been projected the Chief Ministerial candidate by the RJD.