English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tej Pratap Yadav's First Hindi Film to Hit Silver Screen Soon
The 29-year-old ex-minister, who is the elder son of former Bihar CM and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, today shared the poster of the film on Twitter.
Poster of Tej Pratap Yadav's first Hindi film (Twitter)
Patna: Former Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav will soon be seen making a foray into Bollywood in a film titled, "Rudra: The Avatar".
The 29-year-old ex-minister, who is the elder son of former Bihar CM and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Wednesday shared the poster of the film on Twitter.
In a blue tint poster, Yadav can be seen sporting a pair of sunglasses and the title of the film is written in Hindi. The tag line also reads: "Coming soon".
This will not be Yadav's first stint before the camera as earlier he played the role of Bihar chief minister in a 2016 Bhojpuri Film, "Apaharan Udyog" when he was Health Minister in 2016 and essayed the role of a Chief Minister.
Pratap, who got married last month, is said to be of a religious nature and is known to visit temples. But he is not articulate and media savvy like his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly and a former Deputy Chief Minister.
Unlike Tej Pratap, Tejashwi is considered by many as the heir apparent to Lalu Prasad in politics as he has been projected the Chief Ministerial candidate by the RJD.
Also Watch
The 29-year-old ex-minister, who is the elder son of former Bihar CM and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Wednesday shared the poster of the film on Twitter.
In a blue tint poster, Yadav can be seen sporting a pair of sunglasses and the title of the film is written in Hindi. The tag line also reads: "Coming soon".
This will not be Yadav's first stint before the camera as earlier he played the role of Bihar chief minister in a 2016 Bhojpuri Film, "Apaharan Udyog" when he was Health Minister in 2016 and essayed the role of a Chief Minister.
Pratap, who got married last month, is said to be of a religious nature and is known to visit temples. But he is not articulate and media savvy like his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly and a former Deputy Chief Minister.
Unlike Tej Pratap, Tejashwi is considered by many as the heir apparent to Lalu Prasad in politics as he has been projected the Chief Ministerial candidate by the RJD.
Also Watch
-
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Starts Building iPhone 6s in India to Avoid Customs Duty: Report
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Maradona Needs Medical Help After Argentina Win Thriller
- Exclusive | Here’s What Parineeti Chopra Has to Say About Meeting Priyanka’s Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas
- Bigg Boss Finalist Hina Khan Trolled Mercilessly For Her Monokini Pictures
- Taimur Ali Khan Enjoys Playdate With Rannvijay Singh's Daughter Kainaat in London; See Pics