Alia Bhatt Collaborates with 'Lamberghini' Composers Doorbeen for her First Non-film Song 'Prada'
Alia Bhatt will playback for the song as well as feature in the music video which has been directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Bosco Martis.
Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. (Image: Special Arrangement)
After lending her voice to multiple songs in films like Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Udta Punjab, Alia Bhatt is all set to release her first non-filmi single. The actress is collaborating with musical duo The Doorbeen who delivered last year's smash hit Lamberghini. Their collaboration will be called Prada, and Alia will playback for it as well as feature in the video.
"This is the first time that she is crooning a non-filmi song. Bosco (choreographer-turned-filmmaker Bosco Martis) has directed Alia," a source was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying. The source added that the video was shot before Alia left for Ooty to shoot Sadak 2 with her father Mahesh Bhatt.
"The catchy song features Alia dancing with international back-up dancers with car spare parts, bike tyres, an STD booth, photo-frames, radio set-pieces and a guitar, among other things, forming the backdrop," the source described.
Ali made her singing debut with the melody Sooha Saaha composed by AR Rahman for Imtiaz Ali's Highway. After that first brush with singing, the actress has sung unplugged versions of Samjhawaan for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Diljit Dosanjh's Ikk Kudi for Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab.
On the acting front, after finishing Sadak 2, Alia will begin work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, which features her as a 20-something aspiring actress to Salman Khan's 40-something Orlando-based businessman. The 26-year-old actress also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in her kitty, with her beau Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be starring in SS Rajamouli's multi-lingual project RRR and Karan Johar's epic, Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh.
