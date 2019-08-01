Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Alia Bhatt Collaborates with 'Lamberghini' Composers Doorbeen for her First Non-film Song 'Prada'

Alia Bhatt will playback for the song as well as feature in the music video which has been directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Bosco Martis.

News18.com

Updated:August 1, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Alia Bhatt Collaborates with 'Lamberghini' Composers Doorbeen for her First Non-film Song 'Prada'
Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Loading...

After lending her voice to multiple songs in films like Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Udta Punjab, Alia Bhatt is all set to release her first non-filmi single. The actress is collaborating with musical duo The Doorbeen who delivered last year's smash hit Lamberghini. Their collaboration will be called Prada, and Alia will playback for it as well as feature in the video.

"This is the first time that she is crooning a non-filmi song. Bosco (choreographer-turned-filmmaker Bosco Martis) has directed Alia," a source was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying. The source added that the video was shot before Alia left for Ooty to shoot Sadak 2 with her father Mahesh Bhatt.

"The catchy song features Alia dancing with international back-up dancers with car spare parts, bike tyres, an STD booth, photo-frames, radio set-pieces and a guitar, among other things, forming the backdrop," the source described.

Ali made her singing debut with the melody Sooha Saaha composed by AR Rahman for Imtiaz Ali's Highway. After that first brush with singing, the actress has sung unplugged versions of Samjhawaan for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Diljit Dosanjh's Ikk Kudi for Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab.

On the acting front, after finishing Sadak 2, Alia will begin work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, which features her as a 20-something aspiring actress to Salman Khan's 40-something Orlando-based businessman. The 26-year-old actress also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in her kitty, with her beau Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be starring in SS Rajamouli's multi-lingual project RRR and Karan Johar's epic, Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram