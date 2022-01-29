Lana Condor Engaged to Boyfriend Anthony De La Torre, Co-star Noah Centineo, Olivia Munn Send Best Wishes

Lana Condor, who starred in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before series, has finally decided to settle down. On Friday, January 28, the actress and her longtime partner, Anthony De La Torre, announced their engagement. She announced the happy news on Instagram, along with engagement photos and videos from Anthony’s proposal.

Lana wrote in the caption, “Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere," she wrote. “Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!"

In addition to announcing their engagement, Lana highlighted Anthony’s careful efforts in picking her gorgeous diamond ring. Her beau Anthony designed her exquisite ring in collaboration with a Vietnamese female-owned enterprise. She said in the caption, “The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is."

As soon as Lana revealed the good news, her close Hollywood friends were quick to congratulate them. While co-star Noah Centineo shared the good news on his Instagram story, Olivia Munn immediately responded with a “CONGRATS!!!" Rachel Zegler wrote in response, “CONGRATULATIONS MY LOVE OH MY GOD".

Anthony, on the other hand, swiftly followed suit with a special announcement of their engagement. He posted a carousel of photos during their engagement as well as photos from their relationship over the years.

The two have been dating since August 2015, according to Teen Vogue, just a few years before Lana soared to popularity as Lara Jean Covey in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Anthony is a brilliant actor and singer, and the two frequently collaborate on songs, such as “No Way" from 2020 and “Anyone Else But You" from 2021. Lana and Anthony, interestingly, have been open about their relationship on social media, posting countless gorgeous date night photos and tributes to one another over the years.

