Lana Del Rey Hits Back at Critics Who Claim She's 'Glamorising Abuse', Read Open Letter

Singer Lana Del Rey has posted an open letter to shut down the accusation that she is "glamorising abuse".

"Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f--king, cheating etc -- can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money -- or whatever I want without being crucified or saying I'm glamorizing abuse????" she posted on Instagram on Thursday, reports eonline.com.

The Grammy nominee then stated she is "fed up with female writers and alt singers" who claim she glamorises abuse "when in reality" she is "just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world".

"With all of the topics women are finally allowed to explore I just want to say over the last 10 years I think it's pathetic that my minor lyrical exploration detailing my sometimes submissive or passive roles in my relationships has often made people say I've set women back hundreds of years," Del Rey continued.

"Let this be clear, I'm not not a feminist-but there has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me-the kind of woman who says no but men hear yes-the kind of woman who are slated mercilessly for being their authentic, delicate selves, the kind of women who get their own stories and voices taken away from them by stronger women or by men who hate women."

The Video Games singer also wrote she is "been honest and optimistic about the challenging relationships" she has had.

"News flash! That's just how it is for many women," she added.

"And that was sadly my experience up until the point that those records were made. So I just want to say it's been a long 10 years of bulls--t reviews up until recently and I've learned a lot from them. But I also feel it really paved the way for other women to stop 'putting on a happy face' and to just be able to say whatever the hell they wanted to in their music-unlike my experience where if I even expressed a note of sadness in my first two records I was deemed literally hysterical as though it was literally the 1920s."

Del Rey then shared she will "be detailing" some of her feelings in her next two books of poetry, and announced her next album.

"Yes, I'm still making personal reparations with the proceeds of the books to my choice of the Native American foundations, which I'm very happy about," she concluded.

"And I'm sure there will be tinges of what I've been pondering in my new album that comes out September 5th. Thanks for reading. Happy quarantining," the singer added.

Del Rey has released six studio albums. Her latest was Norman F--king Rockwell.

