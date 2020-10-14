Lana Wachowski Is Going To Change Industry With 'Matrix 4': Jessica Henwick

Los Angeles: Actor Jessica Henwick says the filmmaker Lana Wachowski will once again bring a “change” in Hollywood with her new film “Matrix 4”. The fourth part in the sci-fi action series, which started with 1999’s “The Matrix”, will see franchise stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning as Neo and Trinity.

Wachowski, who had created the franchise with her sister Lilly, is helming the movie from a script she co-wrote with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Henwick, best known for starring in shows such as “Game of Thrones”, “Luke Cage” and “The Defenders”, features in the movie alongside the likes of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Priyanka Chopra.

During an interview with Comicbook.com, the 28-year-old actor said Wachowski is employing a never-seen-before innovative style for the project. “There are definitely moment on set where Yahya and I look at each other and we just go, ‘Matrix 4’. Those pinch me moments,” Henwick said.

“Lana is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she’s going to change the industry again with this film. There’s some camera rigs that I’ve never seen before that we’re using. That’s probably all I can say for that,” she added. Henwick currently features opposite actor Dylan O’Brien in “Love and Monsters”. The movie, directed by Michael Matthews, will be released via video-on-demand in the US.

“Matrix 4”, produced byWarner Bros. PicturesandVillage Roadshow Pictures, is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2021.