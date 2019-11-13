Land Rover's Defender to Make Appearance in James Bond Film No Time To Die

Land Rover's New Defender will be making a starry appearance alongside Daniel Craig in the upcoming No Time To Die as the car has been used for several stunt sequences. A teaser video released to announce Land Rover's continued partnership with EON Productions, shows the new Land Rover Defender performing some stunts at the hands of the stunt team of the film.

It gives a behind-the-scenes view of stunt co-ordinator Lee Morrison and stunt driver Jess Hawkins at work.

No Time To Die is the first movie to feature the New Defender, the latest vehicle to star in a James Bond car chase sequence. The New Defender has been tested by the 007 expert stunt team in the most extreme off-road conditions, demonstrating its unstoppable nature.

"Designing and co-ordinating the action sequences for the Bond franchise requires a non-compromising mindset. We needed an unstoppable vehicle to help us battle against the elements, steep descents and river crossings so we chose the new Defender. I'm beyond impressed that the Defender is not only back but much, much better," said Morrison, James Bond Stunt Co-ordinator.

Land Rover's design team worked closely with Special Effects and Action Vehicles Supervisor Chris Corbould on the specifications of the Defenders in the film.

Richard Agnew, Global Communications Director for Land Rover, said: "No Time To Die is a brilliant way to showcase the New Defender's capabilities in the latest jaw-dropping James Bond car chase. It's been hugely exciting to continue our relationship with EON Productions and work with their teams to deliver a spectacular sequence."

Britain's vehicle manufacturer has a long-standing partnership with EON Productions on the Bond films. It began in 1983 when a Range Rover Convertible appeared in "Octopussy".

Alongside the Defenders, No Time To Die also features the Range Rover Sport SVR, Series III Land Rover and Range Rover Classic.

No Time To Die is the 25th chapter in the 007 franchise, which will see Daniel make another outing as the iconic secret service agent. Bond films also have a long-standing relationship with the Aston Martin car.

The film also stars Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw and Rami Malek. No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, will release in April next year.

