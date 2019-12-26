Language Can't be a Barrier for an Actor, Says Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal, who will be next seen in the Hollywood film Death On The Nile, revealed that he really wants to work in a South Indian film as he does not want a language barrier in his career.
File photo of Ali Fazal. (Image: Facebook)
Actor Ali Fazal, who will be next seen in Hollywood film Death On The Nile, is open to working in all types of languages. He never wants language to be a barrier in his career.
"Language cannot be a barrier for any actor. Neither can their geographical location nor their ethnicity be. My motive is to create a world filled with great content with people who are so invested in their art that where they come from ceases to matter. We are no longer in that phase where one has to shift Hollywood to be in Hollywood. I am going to continue living in India and keep flying in and out," he said.
Fazal also expressed his desire to work down South. "Sometime earlier this year, I wanted to desperately do a south language film be it Tamil, Telugu , Malayalam because they are making some world class cinema in these very languages.
"That's the endeavour to seek out good work in every language possible, and find characters that challenge me and enthuse me to push myself beyond my comfort zone and absorb their complexities," he added.
Death On The Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh, is based on Agatha Christie's whodunnit of the same name. Branagh will be playing sleuth Hercule Poirot in the film. The film also stars Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Russel Brand, Letitia Wright, Emma Mackey, Tom Bateman, Dawn French, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders among others.
