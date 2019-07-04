Lara Dutta Gets A Hang of How It's Like to be in Game of Thrones, See Pics

Lara Dutta is currently on a vacation in Europe, with husband Mahesh Bhupathi and her little daughter. However, her sojourn has fast become the envy of various Game of Thrones fans out there because while holidaying, Lara visited several locations in Dubrovnik, Croatia, where GoT was shot.

The pictures were shared by Lara on Instagram and have caught the attention of various celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Tisca Chopra, who commented on the adorable pictures by showering love on the family. Lara posted images from the shoot locations of King's Landing, Black Water Bay and others shown in GoT. In one of the pictures, her daughter can be seen sitting on the Iron Throne, while other pics show her and the family around various locations that are identifiable with GoT.

Lara captioned the images, "For a huge #GOT fan like me this @airbnb #got experience in Dubrovnik was the ultimate high! From Cersei’s walk of shame to the battle of black water bay, to the purple wedding and the murder of King Joffrey, it was an absolute thrill to see all the locations the show was filmed at. #thatswhyweairbnb #airbnb #ad #FamilyVacaywithAirbnb."

Captioning another picture of her daughter, Lara wrote, "My queen of ALL kingdoms!!! . Day spent at kings landings AKA Dubrovnik! STUNNING!!! #summer2019 #famjam #holidays."

