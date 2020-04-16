Lara Dutta Opens Up About Celebrating 42nd Birthday Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Former Miss Universe 2000 and actress Lara Dutta turned 42 on April 16. The actress is currently under lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak with husband, tennis player Mahesh Bhupati and daughter Saira.

The actress talked about how she'd ring in her special day.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Lara said, “Right now it’s just the three of us – Mahesh, Saira and me — and I’ve promised Saira the best lockdown birthday party ever! So, she is in charge of all the decorations, and she has decided to bake brownies, and God knows what not. We just pulled out all the old birthday decorations that we have had from her previous parties, which Saira has hung over our living room; she has also found some hats and birthday whistles. We have figured out how to get a cake from someone who is delivering cakes... I’m happy that we are healthy!”

Even though it's a day of joy for Lara, the family's celebration has been clouded by the death of her US-based friend due to the Coronavirus. “We lost a friend of ours in mid-March to Covid-19. He was somebody who had absolutely no health issues, so it wasn’t one of those stories where you think that coronavirus only attacks old people, or anything like that,” she said.

“From the time that we last saw our friend, he was literally gone in 17 days; and if nothing else, it made me realise that I’m refusing to put my life on hold, waiting for this to pass and then deciding to pick it up and live it. You have no guarantees in life! We are all healthy today, praise God. However, you don’t know what tomorrow holds. I don’t know what the situation will be three or five weeks or a month from now, when this lockdown is lifted. So, life really is ‘right now’ and you must make the best of it, which means laughing, loving and having a great time,” she further added.

