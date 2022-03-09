Lara Dutta Reveals She Rejected Keanu Reeves' The Matrix Because of Her Ailing Mother

Lara Dutta is on a roll, the actor has taken up back-to-back challenging roles and proved her worth. From essaying the role of prime minister in Akshay Kumar-starrer BellBottom to acing the OTT game with shows like Hiccups and Hookups, Hundred, and Kaun Banega Shikharwati, Lara has impressed her fans all over again. In a candid conversation with Hindustan Times, Lara recalled how it felt to leave her daughter all alone, as she had to also fulfil her work commitments.

The actor said that she had to shuttle between film sets and her house when her daughter Saira was an infant and she was breastfeeding her. Lara said that the first time, post-Saira’s birth when she stepped out for work, the little one was six months old, and she was still breastfeeding. Lara shared that at that time, she had started shooting for Bejoy Nambiar’s David (2012), which was an anthology and she loved what he did with the story so the actor really wanted to be a part of it. “I would shoot and then return to my house and feed her. I would again shoot for some parts and then either go back again or have my daughter brought to the sets so I could feed her on time,” she said.

Talking about the best phase of her life, Lara said it has to be the present moment. This is because the kind of films and shows which are being written right now make it a great phase for any artist, she noted. Lara has seen her share of hits and misses, however, the actor states that she does not regret doing anything in her life. “Whatever I did, whatever roles and films I picked, I did what I felt was the best option for me at the time and I do not regret any of those,” she affirmed.

Lara was offered a role in The Matrix franchise (2001) but unfortunately, she had to turn it down. Back then, Lara had not even started her career in Bollywood and it was indeed a tough time for her, however, the actor was pretty much clear of what she wanted in life. For her, everything else came second, because all she wanted to do was be with her mother. Lara said that she didn’t even think twice about coming back to India, and the decision was not at all made keeping Bollywood as a backup in mind. “I just had to be with my mother at the time since she was unwell, extremely unwell. Therefore I didn’t think twice,” Lara said.

