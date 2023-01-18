Lara Says 'Here's Looking at You Kid' as Harnaaz Pays Tribute to Her, Sushmita With Her Miss Universe Gown

Harnaaz Sandhu, who was crowned Miss Universe 2021, has always maintained a high level of fashion by choosing a variety of stunning outfits. She once again became the talk of the town with her ensemble at her final performance as the current pageant champion on the stage of Miss Universe 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Sandhu made sure to draw all the attention with her outfit as she handed over the crown to R'Bonney Gabriel.

The 22-year-old, Harnaaz Sandhu, walked down the runway of the pageant. But what drew everyone’s attention was the images of previous Indian Miss Universe winners Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta printed on the back of her gown.

Harnaaz was seen wearing a black ball gown featuring a plunging neckline, a cut-out back, a giant bow at the back, and a voluminous floor-sweeping skirt. The images were placed with sheer detail on the skirt. Her gown was designed by Saisha Shinde who had also designed her winning gown last year.

Harnaaz Sandhu took to Instagram to share pictures of herself in the gown on stage. She wrote, “It’s my purest honour and gratitude to represent my incredible country at Miss Universe. For my finale walk as Reigning Miss Universe, I couldn’t thank Saisha Shinde and her team enough for making this dream gown come true! A huge tribute to these two incredible women from India you have been making our country proud since becoming Miss Universe. Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta Bhupathi, I truly adore you both a lot…this one is for you and INDIA in [heart emoticon]."

Replying to her, Lara Dutta wrote, “May you always shine bright like the diamond you are!! Stay your humble, amazing , strong self sista!!! Here’s looking at you kid!!!!! Good luck for all that’s yet to come! ♥️"

Miss Universe’s official Instagram handle also posted a short clip showing the last moments of Harnaaz Sandhu as Miss Universe.

In 1994, Sushmita Sen became the first Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe. In 2000, Lara Dutta took home the coveted crown. Then cut to 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu brought back the crown to India.

At the Miss Universe 2022 pageant's grand finale on January 15, Harnaaz Sandhu named R'Bonney Gabriel of the USA as her successor. Andreina Martinez of the Dominican Republic and Amanda Dudamel of Venezuela finished as the first and second runners-up, respectively. This was the 71st edition of the pageant.

