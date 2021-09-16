Lara Dutta Shares Poster of Docu-Drama 'Break Point' Based on Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi

The poster of the much-anticipated sports drama BreakPoint was released by the makers on September 15, Friday. The film is said to cover the intricacies of the lives of the biggest tennis heroes of the country – Leander Peas and Mahesh Bhupathi. ‘Break Point’ is a seven-episode-long series that will give exclusive insights behind the tennis-duos off-court dynamics, which is aptly commemorated by the show’s tagline, “Bromance to Breakup.”

Lara Dutta, actress and wife of Mahesh Bhupathi, reshared the poster featuring Bhupathi. It features a cut out of Bhupathi in action on the field, supported by his portrait in the background. Along with the poster, Lara wrote, “For any sports lover/tennis fan, the partnership of the iconic duo has evoked a sense of admiration, inspiration, and pride. The guts, the glory, and the drama. Cannot wait to see this unfold on Zee5.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

Lara had reposted Bhupathi’s social media upload. Bhupathi, in his caption, said, “There is more to my off-court relationship with Leander than the Grand Slam titles we have won. Watch our untold story exclusively on Zee5.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Bhupathi (@mbhupathi)

Zee launched the two posters featuring both Leander Peas, a.k.a., Lee, and Mahesh Bhupathi, a.k.a., Hesh. The show will trace the professional and personal arcs of both the players and is touted as a docu-drama with the behind-the-scene perspective of their famous Wimbledon 1999 win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leander Paes OLY (@leanderpaes)

Both the players were grateful for the journey that this show made them embark on. While the on-court relationship was widely covered by every lens, the off-court relationship kept floating in the sea of speculations. The show aims at providing clarity to fans, who have multiple hypotheses regarding their split despite the successful spree that the duo was on.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here