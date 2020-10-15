'LA's Finest' Cancelled After Two Seasons

Los Angeles: Comedy action series “LA’s Finest”, starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, will not return for a third season at Spectrum Originals, a video on demand service. The news of the cancellation of the show, which is a spin-off of the cop action film series “Bad Boys”, comes months after Fox announced that it had acquired the broadcast rights to both seasons of the show.

“LA’s Finest” follows Union’s Syd Burnett, sister to Marcus (Martin Lawrence) and love interest to Mike (Will Smith) from “Bad Boys II”, more than a decade after the events of the 2003 movie. Burnett, now an LAPD detective, and Alba’s Nancy McKenna teamed up to take on criminals in the city. Both actors were also attached to executive produce.

The series was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and 2.0 Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures TV and Charter Communications. Jerry Bruckheimer, the Hollywood veteran who also backs the “Bad Boys” franchise, Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier, Jonathan Littman, among others executive produced the show. “LA’s Finest” started out as a pilot at NBC during the 2018 pilot season that was widely seen as a contender for a series pickup but was ultimately passed over. Spectrum then picked it up as its first original series, debuting the show in 2019.