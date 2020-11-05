Lashana Lynch Confirms Her Character in 'No Time To Die' Will Replace James Bond

There have been a lot of speculations about the role of Lashana Lynch in the Bond franchise, and now the actress has confirmed that her character is set to be the next protagonist of the film series and take the story forward.

In an interview with Harpers Bazaar, the "Captain Marvel" star revealed the news and addressed the online abuse she faced when the rumours first surfaced earlier this year, reports radiotimes.com.

"I am one Black woman – if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse," she said.

"I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I'm a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary."

The actress will be taking over as Bond from actor Daniel Craig, who will reprise the iconic character one last time in "No Time To Die".

Talking about Nomi, her character in the franchise, she said: "A character that is too slick, a cast-iron figure? That's completely against what I stand for I didn't want to waste an opportunity when it came to what Nomi might represent."

"I searched for at least one moment in the script where Black audience members would nod their heads, tutting at the reality but glad to see their real life represented. In every project I am part of, no matter the budget or genre, the Black experience that I'm presenting needs to be 100 per cent authentic," she added.

Lynch's character Nomi enters the franchise in the new James Bond film, "No Time To Die", even as Daniel Craig's James Bond bids adieu to the series with the film.