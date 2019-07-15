Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Lashana Lynch Replaces Daniel Craig as Agent 007 in Bond 25: Report

As per a source close to 'Bond 25,' Lyshana Lynch will portray the role of Agent 007 in the upcoming film.

News18.com

Updated:July 15, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
Lashana Lynch Replaces Daniel Craig as Agent 007 in Bond 25: Report
Image of Lyshana Lynch, Daniel Craig, courtesy of Instagram
After much speculation around the new actor who will replace Daniel Craig as the new British spy James Bond, the buck has stopped with Lashana Lynch. She is said to have replaced Craig as Agent 007 in the upcoming Bond 25. British actress Lynch portrayed the role of a fighter pilot Maria Rambeau in Brie Larson's Captain Marvel (2019).

The Daily Mail (via theguardian.com) has quoted from an anonymous “movie insider”, who says that the 25th film opens with Bond (Craig), retired in Jamaica, being called back to action to fight a new villain.

“There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says, “Come in 007”, and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman. It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007," the source revealed.

This basically implies that the baton has been passed on to her. Another website reported that screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge intervened in the matter and decided to pass on the torch to Lynch. When asked during a previous interview if Bond was still a relevant character in the modern 21st century era, Waller-Bridge had said (via screenrant.com), "I think he's absolutely relevant now. [The franchise] has just got to grow. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn't have to. He needs to be true to his character."

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, Bond 25 is set to release in 2020.

