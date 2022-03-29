Last 3 Days For RRR in US' Dolby Cinemas, Have You Watched the Period Drama Yet?

Director SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited period drama RRR is being screened in advanced formats like 3D, Dolby Cinema and Premium formats like IMAX. Ram Charan and Jr. NTR-starrer has been released in over a thousand theatres in America and is gaining good popularity.

However, the premium format Dolby Vision and Cinemark XD shows will only be available in the USA for the first week. That als means only three days are left if you want to watch the movie in these formats. The regular/standard RRR print will be on display from the second week. The film has grossed over Rs 500 crore worldwide.

🇺🇸Alert: Last 3 Days for #RRR in Dolby Dolby Atmos lets you experience the sound multidimensionally through a variety of placement points. It will be whole new experience for movie lovers. Don't miss it. pic.twitter.com/EP9paXpjEu — MIRCHI9 (@Mirchi9) March 28, 2022

Lead actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan are paired opposite Hollywood actor Olivia Morris and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. Ajay Devgan appears in a pivotal role and turns the story around. Meanwhile, many rumours are circulating as to when RRR will have its OTT release. Official information in this regard is yet to be known.

The big-budget movie is bankrolled by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. Leading production company Penn Indian Pvt. Ltd. secured theatrical rights as well as satellite rights, including digital streaming rights for all other languages of RRR.

MM Keeravani has provided the music, while Senthil Kumar handled the photography. The epic action-drama has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada across the world. If you are unversed, RRR is Rajamouli’s second release after Baahubali 2, which had grossed nearly Rs 2000 crore at the worldwide box office and emerged as a blockbuster hit.

As reported, the booking for RRR had crossed Rs 30 crores. Meanwhile, in north India, the magnum opus is giving good competition to Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files.

