‘Last 5 Days With... ’: Vignesh Shivan Ahead of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal's Premiere

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is one of those major projects generating a lot of hype among fans. Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu form the star cast of the film. Nayanthara and Samantha, two of South Indian cinema’s leading ladies, co-star in the film for the first time.

The film will be released in theatres worldwide on April 28, 2022. Vignesh Shivan, the director, has now shared a touching Instagram message ahead of the film’s much-anticipated debut.

“The best days of every filmmaking experience are these last 5 days. Where I get continuous time with Anirudh and see the scenes breathe a new life on top of the brilliant performances from such awesome actors,” he wrote on Instagram.

Further, he said, “I live for these days. Last 5 days with my love, my baby, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Have just put so much love and affection onto this one. The withdrawal vali has already started and it’s a little painful also. But such pains are worth it because there is no love without pain. He concluded.

The film’s creators have published a new song called Two Two Two. The song became so popular that even the IPL team Chennai Super Kings was seen dancing to it. Team CSK shared a video on Instagram with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and others dancing to the sounds of KRK’s famous song. The song has gone viral on digital media, and CSK’s reel including it has added to the film’s excitement.

The plot of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal delves into the topic of polyamory or having several love relationships. In the forthcoming film, Vijay Sethupathi’s Rambo falls in love with both Nayanthara’s Kanmani and Samantha’s Khatija.

Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara, and SS Lalit Kumar have financed the film. Anirudh Ravichander is credited with the film’s music.

