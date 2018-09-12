'Last Few Days Have Been Tough': Shahid Kapoor on Daughter Misha's Health

The last few days have been tough. Misha running very high fever and Zain just came home. Have had to miss some promotions. Just 9 days to go for Batti Gul meter chalu to release but being a parent is above all else. Hope to resume promotions very soon. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 12, 2018

There have been reports doing the rounds that Shahid Kapoor apparently skipped a promotional event of his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu due to his daughter Misha's health. The reports stated that Shahid's little one was down with high fever and that the actor had been sacrificing his sleep to ensure she has a speedy recovery.Taking to Twitter, Shahid confirmed the same on Wednesday. He wrote, "The last few days have been tough. Misha running very high fever and Zain just came home. Have had to miss some promotions. Just 9 days to go for 'Batti Gul meter chalu' to release but being a parent is above all else. Hope to resume promotions very soon."Shahid welcomed his second child, a baby boy, with wife Mira Rajput last week. The couple tied the knot in July 2015 and Misha was born in August 26 the next year.Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which talks about the issue of power shortage and electricity theft, also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Shot between February and July this year and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, this biting social commentary is set to release on September 21.Talking about relevance of the film in India, Shahid had earlier said, "There are around 31 million homes in our country where there is no electricity. We all must have experienced that there is certain rise in the amount of bills after privatisation of electricity so, it's really a relevant issue. I think metro cities like Mumbai don't have to deal with scarcity of electricity but if you go to the interior parts of India then you will realise how important this issue is among common people."