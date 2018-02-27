English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Last Pictures of Sridevi With Daughter Khushi, Husband Boney Kapoor From Mohit Marwah's Wedding in Dubai
The actress, who was in Dubai for a family function, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.
Image: Sridevi/Instagram
Bollywood stars are as vulnerable to life’s tragedies as commoners. And this includes the chance of dying too soon. The unexpected loss of actress Sridevi isn’t just shocking for her family, friends and fans, but heartbreaking too.
The actress who was in Dubai for a family function, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.
Confirming the news of her death, Sridevi's brother-in-law and actor Sanjay Kapoor, told IANS: "Yes, it is true."
Sanjay, however, could not reveal more details as he was on his way to Dubai.
Sridevi was in Dubai to attend the marriage function of actress Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Here are the last pictures of Sridevi with her family from the wedding.
