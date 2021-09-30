Last Seen in Rajinikanth’s 2.0, Here's What Amy Jackson Up to These Days

Actor Amy Jackson has been on a break from films since the birth of her son two years ago. She celebrated her son, Andreas Panayiotou’s second birthday on September 17. The Britain-born actor had gotten engaged to hotelier George Panayiotou a couple of years ago. However, rumours of their strained relationship surfaced earlier this year when Amy deleted all of her Instagram pictures with George.

The actor has completely shifted her focus to her son as her last film was Rajinikanth’s 2.0 in 2018. She, however, continues to build her modelling portfolio in Britain. The 29-year-old is absent from the film industry for nearly three years now. Amy has also not announced any film project yet.

“You’re two today my beautiful baby boy. Words can’t describe how unbelievably special you are and how lucky I am to be your mummy. Happy 2nd birthday you little beacon of sunshine and happiness, you’re growing into an incredible little man,” Amy’s caption for her son’s second birthday read.

The 29-year-old is extremely fit and continues to make fashion statements. The actor had also walked down the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2021. Amy also posts her fashionable pictures on Instagram.

Amy has worked in films like Ek Deewana Tha, Yevadu, I, Singh is Bliing and Villain. She made her debut in 2010 with the Tamil film Madrasapattinam and has worked in Telugu and Hindi films as well. Her last film 2.0 broke several records at the box office. The Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer, a sequel to the 2010 film Enthirian, collected around Rs 700 crore at the global box office.

She has also acted in the American TV series Supergirl for the show’s third season.

