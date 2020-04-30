MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Last Tweet of Rishi Kapoor was Appeal to Not be Violent Towards Medical Staff Fighting Covid-19

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor's last tweet, posted on April 2, was an appeal to refrain from violence towards doctors and nurses fighting against coronavirus.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 10:13 AM IST
Rishi Kapoor was fairly active on Twitter, airing his opinions with conviction, no matter how controversial. His unique take on matters would always generate social media reaction. He was one of most vocal Bollywood stars on social and political issues.

Owing to his illness, which finally took his life on April 30, the actor hadn't tweeted in a while. His last post, shared on April 2, was an appeal to refrain from violence towards doctors and nurses battling Covid-19 on the frontlines.

"An appeal Folded hands to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!Flag of India," he had posted.

On the same day he engaged in a conversation with director Kunal Kohli, who had complimented Rishi playing the dafli on screen.

"Nobody plays the dafli like you! In fact. Every musical instrument you've played on screen. Always looks like you’re actually playing it. But the dafli. Just the best ... oh dafli waale ... dafli buja .... what a song! Made as much by the way you played it," Kunal had said.

Rishi responded, "Thank you. Much credit to late Shree. P.L. Raj ji the choreographer. Of course some measure of knowledge and talent is necessary of something or anything you portray on screen. I have in all modesty taken this as a compliment. Thank you Kunal."

