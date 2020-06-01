Last Tweet of Wajid Khan was a Thank You Note to Tiger Shroff

While singer-composer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid wasn't quite active on social media, the composer never missed a chance to encourage his colleagues from the film fraternity by re-sharing their posts on his Twitter timeline.

His last post, shared on May 4 was a thank you note to Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff for sharing a message for the former's friend.

He had written, "Thanks @iTIGERSHROFF for sending such a loving msg brother... God bless you tk cr (sic)."

Thanks @iTIGERSHROFF for sending such a loving msg brother... God bless you tk cr https://t.co/DfPJOwCEUK — Wajid Khan (@wajidkhan7) May 4, 2020

On May 3, Wajid had requested Tiger to share a birthday wish for his friend's birthday, who had been trying to reach the actor. "Hi @iTIGERSHROFF this is my dear friend @drprincedsurana he has been trying to get in touch regarding his son birthday wish... if u can send a little video msg aur any msg to him will make his day thanks Wajid;))) (sic)," Wajid tweeted.

Tiger had immediately responded to Wajid's request by posting a birthday message for the kid. "Happy birthday Krishiv, have an amazing year Red heart stay home stay safe and after this is over would love to meet you. Take care! (sic)," the actor wrote in his tweet.

Happy birthday Krishiv, have an amazing year ❤️ stay home stay safe and after this is over would love to meet you. Take care! — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 3, 2020

Wajid had composed music for Tiger's debut film Heropanti in 2014.

Meanwhile, on his Twitter timeline, Wajid has pinned a picture of himself with his brother and father which he posted last year in July. In the tweet, the composer had described how he misses his father every day and is waiting to meet him again.

"Six years hv just passed away without you PAPPA... Not a single day goes without thinking of you... Life has changed a lot but I miss you more n more as days passes... Aap ki kami bahut Mehsoos hoti hai... waiting till I meet you again...Love you miss you forever."

Wajid Khan passed away on Monday in a city hospital due to coronavirus. The 42-year-old singer had underlying kidney issues.

