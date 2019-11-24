Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Last Year's Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Slams IFFI for Lax Security

Dan Wolman, who was awarded Lifetime Achievement award at the 2018 edition of the festival, also critiqued the organisers for the shoddy protocol as far as filmmakers submitting their films for the event was concerned.

IANS

Updated:November 24, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Last Year's Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Slams IFFI for Lax Security
This is the 50th Year of IFFI.

Israeli filmmaker Dan Wolman on Saturday slammed the organisers of International Film Festival of India, claiming the security apparatus was lax and the film submission procedure at India's biggest film festival were antiquated and steeped in bureaucracy.

"Here, if you go to any big hotel, people check your car with a mirror under the car. And you are like, 'oh my God! How long they have to do this'. I could be carrying a big bomb on my lap and you wouldn't know," Wolman said, during the 'Open Forum' interaction at the ongoing 50th edition of the festival, which allows foreign filmmakers to interact with delegates attending the event.

Wolman, who was awarded Lifetime Achievement award at the 2018 edition of the festival, also critiqued the organisers for the shoddy protocol as far as filmmakers submitting their films for the event was concerned.

"(At other festivals) you can send films across through the Internet, but here they ask you to send the hard copy. Sometimes, they do not receive it by courier. It has got to do something with the bureaucracy, which needs to be improved. It is too complicated," said Wolman.

The nine-day long IFFI is billed as one of Asia's largest international film festivals, during which nearly 200 films from 76 countries are scheduled to be screened for a more than 7000 odd strong contingent of delegates.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram