Lata Listened To Her Father's Songs in Her Last Days, Reveals Her Brother

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health had been deteriorating for the last several days before she was put on a ventilator at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She passed away on Sunday morning, at the age of 92. As everyone gathers to pay their last respects, let us take a look at how the singer spent her last moments.

According to Harish Bhimani of Aaj Tak, the singer was remembering her late father Dinanath Mangeshkar in her last moments, as told to him by Hridaynath Mangeshkar, the brother of the late singer.

Lata Mangeshkar’s father was also a singer. According to Hridaynath, Lata had ordered her father’s recordings to listen to, in her last moments. She used to sing along while listening to the songs after removing the mask, even though she was forbidden to do so. She even used earphones for two days.

Her father was also her guru and mentor, the primary reason why Lata made music her life. Harish Bhimani said that according to people close to Lata, she never used to listen to her songs since she almost always used to catch some flaw or the other while listening to them, and that made her sad.

She also used to be wary of how she would explain her mistakes to big musicians when they would listen to her songs. Lata considered herself a student of music throughout her life. She sang thousands of songs in almost 36 languages.

The singer, who started singing at the age of 13, had a career spanning more than seven decades. Her death was mourned by all, including PM Narendra Modi. Two days of national mourning was announced post her passing.

