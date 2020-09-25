MOVIES

Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman Lead Music Industry in Paying Tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam and AR Rahman

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on September 25 at the age of 74.

Lata Mangeshkar and AR Rahman led the Indian music industry in paying tribute to legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on Friday at the age of 74. The singer had been at MGM Healthcare in Chennai since August 5 after he tested positive for coronavirus. The official statement from MGM Healthcare said that despite maximal life support measures, the singer died of a cardio-respiratory arrest. Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last at 1.04 pm today.

Sharing a throwback picture with Balasubrahmanyam, Rahman tweeted, "#RipSPB... Devastated."

Known fondly as SPB, the renowned singer was admitted to the hospital with mild symptoms in early August. Back then, he had posted a video on social media saying he was “perfectly all right”. On August 13, he was moved to the intensive care unit as his oxygen saturation level dropped. He had been connected to life support since then.

Balasubrahmanyam worked across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam film industries and rendered thousands of ever-green songs. Even though he worked with several legendary music directors like V. Kumar, Vijaybaskar and Shyam, SPB’s career graph ascended with the arrival of Ilayaraja and superstars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Balasubrahmanyam is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter — both are playback singers.

