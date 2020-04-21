MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Hands Up, ACP Pradyuman: Lata Mangeshkar Points A Gun At Shivaji Satam In Funny Photo

Lata Mangeshkar posted a funny photo on Twitter in which she is pointing a gun at actor Shivaji Satam, who plays ACP Pradyuman in TV show CID.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 9:12 PM IST
Singer Lata Mangeshkar posted a really funny picture on Twitter Tuesday evening. In the photo, she is pointing a gun at actor Shivaji Satam, known for playing ACP Pradyuman in popular TV show CID. She didn't caption the photo which has a distinct funny vibe.

However, this isn't the only CID related photo she posted today. She posted another picture with the CID team, and even wished Satam on his birthday. She wished the team of CID returns with another season.

One of the longest-running TV shows on Indian television, CID completed 1,547 episodes before its last edition on October 27, 2018. However, there were reports that Sony will start the re-run of CID during the nation-wide lockdown.

Some of the characters from CID--Daya, ACP Pradyuman and Dr Salunke--turned out to be so popular that they have been absorbed in the daily conversation.

It might not be a bad idea to give the iconic show another chance.

