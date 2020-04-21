Hands Up, ACP Pradyuman: Lata Mangeshkar Points A Gun At Shivaji Satam In Funny Photo

Singer Lata Mangeshkar posted a really funny picture on Twitter Tuesday evening. In the photo, she is pointing a gun at actor Shivaji Satam, known for playing ACP Pradyuman in popular TV show CID. She didn't caption the photo which has a distinct funny vibe.

However, this isn't the only CID related photo she posted today. She posted another picture with the CID team, and even wished Satam on his birthday. She wished the team of CID returns with another season.

Mera ek pasandida photo CID team ke saath. pic.twitter.com/gqaosVsUx0 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 21, 2020

Namaskar. Aaj CID serial ke ACP Pradyuman Shivajirao Satam ji ka janamdin hai. Main unko bahut badhai deti hun aur phir se CID serial shuru ho ye meri mano kaamana pic.twitter.com/Fn2lR7IAqW — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 21, 2020

One of the longest-running TV shows on Indian television, CID completed 1,547 episodes before its last edition on October 27, 2018. However, there were reports that Sony will start the re-run of CID during the nation-wide lockdown.

Some of the characters from CID--Daya, ACP Pradyuman and Dr Salunke--turned out to be so popular that they have been absorbed in the daily conversation.

It might not be a bad idea to give the iconic show another chance.