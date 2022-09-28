CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#KoffeeWithKaran#RajasthanCrisis#IndvsSA#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » Movies » Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary: Lag Ja Gale to Ajib Dastan, Iconic songs by the Nightingale of India
2-MIN READ

Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary: Lag Ja Gale to Ajib Dastan, Iconic songs by the Nightingale of India

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 28, 2022, 06:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Hailed as the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar succumbed to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome at age 92.

Hailed as the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar succumbed to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome at age 92.

Needless to say, Lata Mangeshkar’s contribution to the Hindi music industry will always remain unparallel

LATA MANGESHKAR BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: This year came as a massive shocker for the music world as the passing of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar left the entire country devastated. Hailed as the Nightingale of India, was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 before she succumbed to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome at age 92. Now, Wednesday, September 28 marks the 93 birth anniversary of the soulful singer.

ALSO READ: When Legendary Lata Mangeshkar Sang an English Song in 1985 For a Noble Cause

Needless to say, Lata Mangeshkar’s contribution to the Hindi music industry will always remain unparallel. In her exceptional career, she received several accolades including the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and many more.

Three legends in one frame: Lata Mangeshkar, Rajesh Khanna, and R. D. Burman. (Image: Instagram)
Three legends in one frame: Lata Mangeshkar, Rajesh Khanna, and R. D. Burman. (Image: Instagram)

To mark the special occasion of her birth anniversary here’s revisiting some of her iconic songs.

  1. Lag Ja Gale
    Lag Ja Gale is a classic super-hit number from the 1964 film Wah Kaun Thi starring Sadhana, Helen, Manoj Kumar, and Prem Chopra in the lead roles. Penned by Raja Mehndi Ali Khan, Lag Ja Gale was backed by the melodious voice of Lata Mangeshkar, while music director Madan Mohan composed the track. The romantic number highlights the yearning of lovers who want to live in the moment instead of waiting for a perfect moment.
  2. Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera
    Composed by SD Burman, Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera features in the tracklist of the 1969 film Aradhana. The song has received vocals by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar in collaboration with Kishore Kumar. Written by Anand Bakshi, the lyrics of this romantic song emphasizes how lovers complete each other.
  3. Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh
    Featuring in the tracklist of Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh is composed by Shankar Jaikishan. While the lyricist of the song is Shailendra, it is crooned by the Nightingale of India Lata Mangeskar. The lyrics of the song are all about unrequited romance and how love stories begin and end without notice.
  4. Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai
    Composed once again by SD Burman, Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai is a super-hit song from the 1983 movie Qayamat. The film stars Smita Patil, Poonam Dhillon, Dharmendra, and Jaya Prada in the lead roles. With soothing music, Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai captures the contrasting ideas of the desire to live and the intention to die when the heart takes a flight to fulfill one’s dream.
  5. Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara
    With the background music given by Laxmikant Pyarelal, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara captures the emotional bond of a mother and a daughter as the latter is set to leave her childhood home to start her married life. The song is from Raj Kapoor’s Prem Rog starring Rishi Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, and Shammi Kapoor in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 28, 2022, 06:55 IST
last updated:September 28, 2022, 06:55 IST