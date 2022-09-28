Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary: Lag Ja Gale to Ajib Dastan, Iconic songs by the Nightingale of India

LATA MANGESHKAR BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: This year came as a massive shocker for the music world as the passing of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar left the entire country devastated. Hailed as the Nightingale of India, was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 before she succumbed to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome at age 92. Now, Wednesday, September 28 marks the 93 birth anniversary of the soulful singer.

ALSO READ: When Legendary Lata Mangeshkar Sang an English Song in 1985 For a Noble Cause

Needless to say, Lata Mangeshkar’s contribution to the Hindi music industry will always remain unparallel. In her exceptional career, she received several accolades including the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and many more.

To mark the special occasion of her birth anniversary here’s revisiting some of her iconic songs.

Lag Ja Gale

Lag Ja Gale is a classic super-hit number from the 1964 film Wah Kaun Thi starring Sadhana, Helen, Manoj Kumar, and Prem Chopra in the lead roles. Penned by Raja Mehndi Ali Khan, Lag Ja Gale was backed by the melodious voice of Lata Mangeshkar, while music director Madan Mohan composed the track. The romantic number highlights the yearning of lovers who want to live in the moment instead of waiting for a perfect moment. Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera

Composed by SD Burman, Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera features in the tracklist of the 1969 film Aradhana. The song has received vocals by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar in collaboration with Kishore Kumar. Written by Anand Bakshi, the lyrics of this romantic song emphasizes how lovers complete each other. Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh

Featuring in the tracklist of Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh is composed by Shankar Jaikishan. While the lyricist of the song is Shailendra, it is crooned by the Nightingale of India Lata Mangeskar. The lyrics of the song are all about unrequited romance and how love stories begin and end without notice. Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai

Composed once again by SD Burman, Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai is a super-hit song from the 1983 movie Qayamat. The film stars Smita Patil, Poonam Dhillon, Dharmendra, and Jaya Prada in the lead roles. With soothing music, Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai captures the contrasting ideas of the desire to live and the intention to die when the heart takes a flight to fulfill one’s dream. Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara

With the background music given by Laxmikant Pyarelal, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara captures the emotional bond of a mother and a daughter as the latter is set to leave her childhood home to start her married life. The song is from Raj Kapoor’s Prem Rog starring Rishi Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, and Shammi Kapoor in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here