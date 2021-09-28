Lata Mangeshkar Birthday: Here’s How 1949 Song ‘Aayega Aanewala’ Was Recorded

Today is the birthday of India’s gem singer Lata Mangeshkar whose voice has ruled over millions of hearts for years. She was born in Indore on September 28, 1929 and her father Dinanath Mangeshkar was a popular musician. Lata’s evergreen songs are still heard with the same enthusiasm as they were heard before but many don’t know the kind of hard work goes behind preparing and recording one song.

Lata did not become a legendary singer overnight. She used to practice for her songs the entire day in order to improve her singing. When Lata Mangeshkar started singing for Hindi films there was no technology available to the aid of the singers. Whatever effects had to be created depended upon the singer and the way recording was done. On listening to Lata’s famous song ‘Aayega Aanewala’ from film Mahal it seems like some kind of technique has been used to create the effects but the techniques of sound recording and mixing were not developed when this song was recorded.

At that time recording was done in a different way to create effects in a song. People who have heard this song must have observed that initially it feels that the sound is coming from far away and it gets closer to the listener. To do these things at that time the singer had to do a lot of Swar Saadhna and Lata was an expert at that.

As per media reports Lata once spoke about the recording of this song. She said that while recording this song, the microphone was kept in the middle of the room and she had to start singing from one end of the room and come towards the mic.

The timing of singing and coming towards the mic should have been so perfect that when she would reach close to the mic the part ‘Aayega Aanewala’ would start. After multiple attempts the recording could be done correctly. The song is from the 1949 film ‘Mahal’. Lata gained a lot of popularity from this song.

As per media reports, the legendary singer always followed the teachings of her father and first music teacher Master Dinanath Mangeshkar. He used to say that while singing you always think that you have to sing better than your father and teacher.

