Lata Mangeshkar Birthday: Know The Legendary Singer’s Indore Connection

Today is the 93rd birthday of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar. The living legend, who was born in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, conquered the hearts of millions for generations through her magical voice. So far, she has sung songs in more than thirty-five languages.

The legendary singer was born on 28 September 1929 in a Marathi family in Wagh Sahib Enclosure of Indore, predominantly a Sikh locality of Indore. According to people known to the family, in Marathi community the first child is born at the maternal home of the child’s mother. So Lata was born at her maternal grandmother’s home in Indore. Her father used to run a drama company in Sangli in Maharashtra which he closed and later formed a film company.

Lata, the eldest of 5 siblings, was extremely mischievous in her childhood. At the age of five, she started learning singing from her father Dinanath Mangeshkar. Unfortunately, her father passed away when she was only 13, after which Lata had to shoulder her family’s responsibility at a young age.

After Lata Mangeshkar left Indore, her house was bought by a Muslim family which was ultimately sold to Balwant Singh. The Singh family after a few years sold the house to Mehta family. Presently the Mehta family runs a clothing showroom in the building.

According to Nitin and Snehal Mehta, who run the showroom, when they came to know that this house belonged to Lataji, they immediately bought it from the Singh family. Currently, a mural of Lata hangs in the showroom as a tribute to the renowned singer. People are demanding that a memorial be constructed here.

Harish Lakhwani, a resident of Indore, is so fond of Lataji’s voice that he worships her with incense sticks every morning. Lakhwani runs a shop in Indore by the name of Sindh Bakery which has pictures of Lata plastered all over its walls. People who own the shop have been celebrating Lata ji’s birthday for almost 41 years. According to them, Lata is the daughter of this city and she has brought immense pride to the city. On her birthday, they distribute cakes to all and sundry free of cost.

Lata is known to be very fond of street foods of Indore including rabri, gulab jamun, dahi bhalla and vada of Sarafa Ki Khau Gali. While staying in the city, she used to frequent chaat gali every day.

Lata Mangeshkar has sung songs in more than 36 languages in a career spanning almost 9 decades. She was awarded India’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in the year 2001, Padma Bhushan in 1969, Padma Vibhushan in 1999 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989.

