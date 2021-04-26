Lata Mangeshkar Condoles Death of Classical Vocalist Pt Rajan Mishra

Renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Pt Rajan Mishra, of the Rajan and Sajan duo, passed away in Delhi on Sunday due to COVID-19 complications. Condolences poured in from the music fraternity, as well as from PM Narendra Modi. Singer Lata Mangeshkar also paid tribute to the artist, tweeting about Mishra’s contribution to the art and culture of India.

Mangeshkar said, “Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni shastriya gayak Padma Bhushan Sangeet Natak Akademi puraskar se sammanit Pandit Rajan Mishra ji Ka nidhan hua hai. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare. Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hai (I just came to know that very talented classical singer Padma Bhushan, who has been awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, has died. I feel very sad to hear this. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family).

Mishra, 70, who along with his brother Sajan Mishra was one of the foremost exponents of khayal gayaki, had a heart attack in the afternoon and then another in the evening, his nephew Amit told PTI. “Pandit Rajan Mishra ji passed away at around 6.30 in Delhi’s St Stephen hospital. He had COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital. He had taken the first dose of the vaccine about 15-20 days ago. He had a heart attack in the afternoon and he had another attack at around 5.30," Amit said.

Composer Salim Merchant informed about the demise of Rajan Mishra on Twitter, “Heartbreaking news – Padma Bhushan Shri Rajan Mishra ji left us today. He died of Covid in Delhi. He was a renowned classical singer of the Benaras Gharana & was one half of the brother duo pandit Rajan Sajan mishra. My condolences to the Family. Om Shanti."

Born in 1951, Rajan Mishra was born and brought up in Varanasi. The brothers belonged to the Banaras gharana. Pt Rajan Mishra, along with brother Sajan Mishra, have performed for both Indian and global audiences for decades now.

