English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Lata Mangeshkar Conferred 'Swara Mauli' Award
Her sister singer Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar were present at the occasion.
Image: A file photo of Lata Mangeshkar
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was on Saturday honoured with "Swara Mauli" title by spiritual guru Vidya Narsimha Bharati Swami at her residence in 'Prabhu Kunj'. Her sister singer Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar were present at the occasion.
Dressed in her signature white sari while receiving the honour, the Paani Paani Re famed singer told media that it was an honour for her for being considered for title.
"And the fact that my name came to Jagatguru Shankaracharya's mind for the honour and his coming to honour me personally makes me feel very blessed. It is not something that you receive every day and I am truly grateful to him for this blessing," she said.
Having a career of more than six decades and being the recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, among several other awards, the Queen of Melody said, "Every award is special for me because people have given me award out of love and respect for my work."
Her brother composer Hridaynath added, "Shankaracharya has ordained our father with the Sangeet Ratna title and I was bestowed with Bhaav Gandharva. Now, he has honoured Lata di with Swara Mauli. This is her second title after Swara Bharati and we all feel truly privileged."
Asha Bhosle said she takes pride to born as her sister.
"She is one of the icons of our nation and no one can be like her. I am happy for her. I am also thankful for almighty to send me to a family of great singers. My brother and sisters are celebrated singers," Bhosle added.
Also Watch
Dressed in her signature white sari while receiving the honour, the Paani Paani Re famed singer told media that it was an honour for her for being considered for title.
"And the fact that my name came to Jagatguru Shankaracharya's mind for the honour and his coming to honour me personally makes me feel very blessed. It is not something that you receive every day and I am truly grateful to him for this blessing," she said.
Having a career of more than six decades and being the recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, among several other awards, the Queen of Melody said, "Every award is special for me because people have given me award out of love and respect for my work."
Her brother composer Hridaynath added, "Shankaracharya has ordained our father with the Sangeet Ratna title and I was bestowed with Bhaav Gandharva. Now, he has honoured Lata di with Swara Mauli. This is her second title after Swara Bharati and we all feel truly privileged."
Asha Bhosle said she takes pride to born as her sister.
"She is one of the icons of our nation and no one can be like her. I am happy for her. I am also thankful for almighty to send me to a family of great singers. My brother and sisters are celebrated singers," Bhosle added.
Also Watch
-
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rayudu Hits Maiden IPL Hundred as CSK Beat SRH by 8 Wickets
- Happy Mother's Day: Karan Johar and Other Bollywood Celebs Share Adorable Photos of Their Moms
- Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
- OnePlus 6 vs iPhone X vs Galaxy S9 vs Pixel 2 Camera Comparison: Blind Test to Find The Best Smartphone Camera
- Actress Sherlyn Chopra Buys Herself Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d Grand Worth Rs 86.90 Lakh [Video]