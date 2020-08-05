Lata Mangeshkar Congratulates PM Modi for Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan at Ayodhya

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has expressed her happiness over the groundbreaking ceremony at Ram Temple site in Ayodhya. Mangeshkar said that the dream of devotees of Lord Ram is seen to be coming true.

In a post on TwitLonger, the singer gave credit to Bharatiya Janata Party’s veteran leader LK Advani for creating awareness about Ram Temple by taking out rath yatra. She also credited late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackery for his contribution in Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

She stated that due to the coronavirus pandemic, lakhs of devotees will not be able to reach Ram Temple site, but they will be remembering lord Ram in their thoughts.

Mangeshkar said that she was happy that the ground-breaking ceremony is being performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, She also posted a special video message for the prime minister on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, explaining why she did not send Rakhi to him. Mangeshkar also congratulated him for his work for the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid that the first brick of grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya at 12:44pm, as per the 'muhurat' of 'bhoomi pujan'. He was seen performing the 'pooja' at 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' along with UP governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Several top names like CM Yogi Adityanath and Yoga guru Ramdev are present at the venue as they hailed the day as 'historic'.

Before the stone laying ceremony, PM Modi stopped at Hanumangarhi Temple for 'darshan', following which he arrived at the Ram Mandir site and was seen taking part in 'darshan' of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'.