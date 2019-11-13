Take the pledge to vote

Lata Mangeshkar Continues to be on Life Support, Condition Still Critical, Says Doctor

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to a hospital early Monday morning after she complained of severe chest ache.

November 13, 2019
Lata Mangeshkar Continues to be on Life Support, Condition Still Critical, Says Doctor
There has been a state of concern around the country for Lata Mangeshkar and her family. The veteran Bollywood singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital early Monday morning after she complained of breathing difficulties. Her family had later reported that she is getting better but not completely free from danger.

Lata Mangeshkar's doctor, Pratit Samdani stated on Tuesday that she is "still on life support, her condition is slowly improving, but she is still critical." He added that Mangeshkar is currently suffering from pneumonia, heart problems, and chest infection. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror Dr. Samdani said, "Unless her infection gets under control, we cannot do any procedures. She is critical. It is difficult to say anything at this moment. We are monitoring her health continuously and we are hoping she will be all right."

Lata Mangeshkar is expected to remain in the hospital for over a week. Her family members have requested fans and followers to give them some space. On Monday they had released a statement that revealed Mangeshkar's infection adding that she is currently recovering. The statement also revealed that the family preferred to treat Lata Mangeshkar at home but admitted her to a hospital as the treatment there is more thorough.

