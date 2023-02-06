It’s February 6, 2023, the first death anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar. The Bharat Ratna singer ruled the hearts of millions with her melodious voice for more than six decades. She breathed her last on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92, after testing positive for COVID-19. Although she is not with us today, her voice and songs are eternal. Let us give you a sneak peek into the total wealth the legendary singer earned during her lifetime.

As per a report, Lata Mangeshkar’s net worth at the time of her death was Rs 368 crore. What makes her an absolute legend, apart from her singing, is the fact that she earned this much health after being paid only Rs 25 for her first song. Her wealth has been generated from song royalties and other investments. In the name of Lata Mangeshkar, there is a house named Prabhu Kunj Bhavan on Pedar Road in South Mumbai. The price of this house is reportedly in crore.

If some reports are to be believed, after the release of the songs of Veer Zara, late filmmaker Yash Chopra gifted her a Mercedes car. Reportedly, Lata Mangeshkar was a huge car enthusiast and she owned a Chevrolet, Buick and a Chrysler. Now that Lata didi is no longer with us, it is said that the entire wealth and assets will go to a trust created by Lata Mangeshkar in her father’s name. As per other reports, her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar inherited the late singer’s wealth. However, there is no official information regarding this yet.

No official figures are available about Lata Mangeshkar’s net worth at the time of her death. But there is no denying that it was in the hundreds of crores, considering the position she enjoyed in her life as a singer, not only in India but globally as well.

