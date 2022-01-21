Lata Mangeshkar Doing Better Now, Still in ICU Under Observation

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to the hospital after contracting the coronavirus is doing better now but is still under ICU observation. Her spokesperson shared an update about the singer’s health. In a statement, Anusha Srinivasan Iyer said, “Lata Didi continues to remain in the ICU under observation and treatment of Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of amazing doctors." She also urged her fans to pray for her speedy recovery. “Let us all pray for her speedy recovery and return home,” India Today quoted her as saying.

On Thursday, Dr Pratit was quoted by India Today.in as saying, “Lata Ji is still in ICU, we are trying our best to ensure she recovers soon. Pray for her recovery."

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 8.

On Wednesday, Anusha Srinivasan confirmed that the singer was stable. “Lata Di is stable. Will come home after the doctors give the nod,” Iyer told news agency PTI. Two days ago, Mangeshkar’s condition was reportedly said to be deteriorating and the spokesperson had then dubbed the news as false.

Considered one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001.

She is also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

