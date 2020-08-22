Lata Mangeshkar Extends Prayers, Recovery Wishes to SP Balasubrahmanyam

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has extended prayers and recovery wishes to singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is undergoing treatment at Chennai's MGM Healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis. Mangeshkar took to Twitter writing that she spoke to SPB's son who informed her that SPB is stable.

"Namaskar. SP Balasubrahmanyam ji ki sehat sthir hai ye sunke mann ko thodi rahat mili, abhi meri unke bete SPB Charan se baat hui.Main ishwar se prarthna karti hun ki Balu ji ki sehat mein jald sudhaar ho aur wo swasth ho jaayein (sic)."

After being in a critical state for some days, the singer's health condition, as shared in the health bulletin from the hospital on Friday, is "stable but continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support".

On Friday, the hospital has issued a statement giving an update about the actor's health and vital statistics.

The statement reads, "Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam, who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to Covid-19, continues to be on Ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His condition currently is stable."

The singer's son SP Charan took to Facebook to give SP Balasubrahmanyam's health update to his worried fans. He said in the video, "The hospital has mentioned the word stable today. He was critical until yesterday. He was listed by the doctors and the medical team as critical. Today's Press Release says he is stable."

The singer was admitted to MGM Healthcare on August 5 after he tested positive for coronavirus and he suffered a setback on August 13, prompting doctors to put him on life support.