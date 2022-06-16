Lata Mangeshkar Gets a Unique Tribute With An Installation Made Up From Musical Instruments; Check Pic

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was recently paid a memorable tribute with a special show titled ‘Naam Reh Jaaega’ which aired on Star Plus. During the eight episodes of the show, 18 of the biggest Indian singers including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, and Palak Muchhal among others came together and sung Lata didi’s evergreen songs to remember her. The show has now come to an end and to commemorate this beautiful journey, a one-of-a-kind art installation has been put up in Mumbai as an honour of Lata Didi.

This rare and unique installation is done by popular artist Gopal Namjoshi and his partner Leena Namjoshi. Their technique of using musical instruments for making this art of the most versatile and popular singer, Lata Mangeshkar is unconventional and completely unique. The installation also involves the use of instruments like violin, tabla, flute, dholak, trumpet, Dhaphli, Tanpura, and Damru which is also a characteristic of Namjoshi’s signature style.

Talking about the same, Leena Namjoshi, co-creator with Artist Gopal Namjoshi, said, “The entire process of installation was challenging yet worth it. It is an honor for us to be able to give this tribute to the legendary singer. We have used multiple layers of musical instruments to make her memory eternal. There seems to be some deep-rooted connection with her voice in our lives making us experience varied emotions hence our effort to give her a tribute is deeply heartfelt. The art form reflects the ethos of music and how it was an inseparable part of Lataji’s life.”

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 this year in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. She was admitted there for over 28 days. Lata Mangeshkar was 92. Her last rites were held on the evening of the same day. Several celebrities and politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had paid their last respect to the singer.

