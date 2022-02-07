'Lata Mangeshkar Had a Smile On Her Face Even In Final Moments,' Doctor Reveals

Lata Mangeshkar’s demise has marked an end to an era. The legendary singer passed away on the morning of February 6 and her final rites were held on the same evening. Several dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan among others paid tribute to Lata didi for one last time.

A day after the legendary singer’s death, her doctor from Breach Candy Hospital Dr. Pratit Samdani has talked about her final moments. He revealed how Lata Mangeshkar had a smile on her face even in the final moments. “I will remember her smile for the rest of my life. Even in her final moments, she had a smile on her face. Since the past few years, her health was not good and hence she was not able to meet anyone much," he said.

Moreover, Dr. Samdani also talked about how Lata Mangeshkar’s condition deteriorated each day since she was hospitalised on January 8. “Whenever Lata Ji’s health deteriorated, I would have treated her, but this time her condition was deteriorating day by day. Though we continued our efforts but eventually we could not save her," he said.

The doctor also appreciated how the Nightingale of India was always ready to take all types of treatment and would say that “everyone should be looked after equally." “she was always ready to take whatever treatment was necessary for her and never refrained from it," he said.

Dr. Samdani was treating Lata Mangeshkar for over three years now. Soon after her death on Sunday, he issued a statement and mentioned that the singer passed away due to multiple organ failures. “It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID19," he said.

Lata Mangeshkar might not be among us today, but her voice and songs will inspire generations. The singer, who sang over 25,000 songs in over 36 languages, will be remembered forever.

