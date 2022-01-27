Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Singer Continues to Be in ICU, Shows Signs of Improvement

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is still under treatment in the ICU, but has shown signs of improvement, informed her spokesperson via her Twitter handle on Thursday. The 92-year-old singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after testing positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms, and has been under intensive care ever since.

“Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation ( off the invasive Ventilator ) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of for your prayers and good wishes," said her spokesperson on Twitter on Thursday.

Two days ago, on January 25, the spokesperson had said that there has been a marginal improvement in Lata Mangeshkar’s health and she continues to be in the ICU. “Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi’s health. Thank you," the statement addded, referring to the various rumours that have been doing the rounds regarding the singer’s health.

Earlier in a statement, her family friend Anusha Srinivasan Iyer had informed that she is showing positive signs of improvement from before under the treatment of the amazing team of doctors spearheaded by Dr Pratit Samdani. She also shared an update from Mangeshkar’s official Twitter handle that read, “Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop. Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital. Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU. We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming."

