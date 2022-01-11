Lata Mangeshkar is Stable and Alert, She is a 'Fighter and Winner', Says Niece Rachna Shah | Exclusive

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was hospitalised on Tuesday morning after being diagnosed with coronavirus. The 92-year-old singer is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.

News18.com reached out to Mangeshkar’s niece Rachna Shah who said that she was recovering well. “Didi is absolutely stable and is alert. God has been really kind. She is a fighter and a winner and that is how we have known her for so many years. I would like to thank all the fans across the nation who have kept her in the prayers. We can see when everyone prays, nothing can go wrong.”

She further added that the veteran singer who is also known as the nightingale of India is being attended by the best team of doctors, “The doctors are doing a wonderful job. Dr Pratik Samdani of Breach Candy hospital has also given a statement earlier in the day. The best doctors are on call and are attending her.”

Following the news of Lata’s health, many took to Twitter and prayed for Lata’s speedy recovery. This includes filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and politician Prakash Javadekar. Fans too prayed for her speedy recovery.

A Bharat Ratna awardee, Mangeshkar started her career in 1942 who has recorded over 25000 songs in many Indian and foreign languages. She last recorded a song in 2015 for the film Dunno Y2… Life is a Moment.

