Lata Mangeshkar Is Conscious, Off Ventilator Now, Confirm Doctors

Lata Mangeshkar, who was battling Covid-19 and pneumonia for almost three weeks has marginally improved now.

Entertainment Bureau

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar has been put off ventilator but is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the doctors treating her said. The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 8 where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Speaking to ETimes, Associate Professor, Dr Pratit Samdani said that the singer has been conscious. “Lata Mangeshkar continues to remain in the ICU. She has been off the ventilator for over three days and is currently conscious." However, an immediate discharge on the cards is not possible. According to Samdani, Mangeshkar has shown signs of marginal improvement.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages.

In her over a seven-decade career, she has been the voice behind various memorable tracks such as “Ajeeb dastan hai ye”, “Pyar kiya to darna kya”, “Neela asman so gaya”, and “Tere liye”, among others.

The singer—known as Melody Queen of India—has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.

first published:January 30, 2022, 15:57 IST