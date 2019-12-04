Lata Mangeshkar is Doing Good, Says Family
"She is doing good. Prayers and good wishes from all over have worked. We want to thank everyone," Rachana Shah told a news agency. It was not clear whether Lata Mangeshkar was still in the ICU or on ventilator.
A file photo of Lata Mangeshkar. (Photo: Getty Images)
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to hospital three weeks ago, is "doing good", her niece said on Tuesday.
Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing on November 11. She was put on a ventilator.
"She is doing good. Prayers and good wishes from all over have worked. We want to thank everyone," Rachana Shah told PTI.
It was not clear whether Mangeshkar was still in the ICU or on ventilator.
In her over seven-decade long career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages
She is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor to Reunite for Luv Ranjan's Quirky, Twisted Love Story?
- Major WhatsApp Dark Mode Update: Does Your Phone Run Android 9 or Older OS?
- 'Will Tell My Kids This Man Invented Football': Twitter in Awe of Lionel Messi After Record 6th Ballon d'Or
- Vodafone And Airtel Now Charging For Calls Made to Jio Numbers: What Changed?
- Did You Know, You Could Still Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free