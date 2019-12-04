Lata Mangeshkar is Doing Good, Says Family

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to hospital three weeks ago, is "doing good", her niece said on Tuesday.

Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing on November 11. She was put on a ventilator.

"She is doing good. Prayers and good wishes from all over have worked. We want to thank everyone," Rachana Shah told PTI.

It was not clear whether Mangeshkar was still in the ICU or on ventilator.

In her over seven-decade long career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages

She is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.