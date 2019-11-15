Lata Mangeshkar is Doing Much Better, Says Singer's Team

A latest health update from Lata Mangeshkar's team says, "We are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better.

ANI shared the message from her team in a tweet. Check it out below:

Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing in the early hours of Monday.

Hospital sources said the singer is showing "some signs of improvement but it will take time for her to recover".

"She is showing some signs of improvement but it will take time for her to recover. She has pneumonia and chest infection. Any person suffering from it takes time to recover from it," a hospital insider told PTI.

In her over seven-decade career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages.

She is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.

Mangeshkar's last full Hindi album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film Veer-Zaara.

