Lata Mangeshkar is Doing Much Better, Says Singer's Team
Lata Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing in the early hours of Monday.
Image: Lata Mangeshkar/Source: ANI/Twitter
A latest health update from Lata Mangeshkar's team says, "We are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better.
ANI shared the message from her team in a tweet. Check it out below:
Statement from #LataMangeshkar's team: We are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/y7Infws0W5— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2019
Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing in the early hours of Monday.
Hospital sources said the singer is showing "some signs of improvement but it will take time for her to recover".
"She is showing some signs of improvement but it will take time for her to recover. She has pneumonia and chest infection. Any person suffering from it takes time to recover from it," a hospital insider told PTI.
In her over seven-decade career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages.
She is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.
Mangeshkar's last full Hindi album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film Veer-Zaara.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Getting New Facebook Branding; But Still no Dark Mode For The Rest of us
- Lata Mangeshkar is Doing Much Better, Says Singer's Team
- Photoshopped Image of Cricketer Smriti Mandhana with Lipstick and Fairer Skin Causes Outrage
- FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Doungel Scores in Injury Time to Help India Draw With Afghanistan
- Very Few World Class Bowlers in Test Cricket Now: Sachin Tendulkar