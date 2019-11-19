Lata Mangeshkar is 'Much Better' But Still in Hospital

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, who has been hospitalised for viral chest congestion, is doing "much better".

IANS contacted Mangeshkar's official spokesperson on Tuesday morning and we were given this statement: "She is much better."

The legendary singer was rushed to Breach Candy hospital last week after she complained of breathing problem.

On Tuesday, when we asked for more details about Mangeshkar's health, the official spokesperson responded: "We can't say anything more."

Over the past week, several Bollywood celebrities including Shabana Azmi and Hema Malini, apart from numerous fans, have been praying for her speedy recovery.

The iconic singer, who turned 90 on September 28, became a recipient of India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages.

Born on September 28, 1929, she has also been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France's highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in the history. She had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.

