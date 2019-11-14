Lata Mangeshkar is Stable and Getting Better, Don’t react to Rumours: Spokesperson
Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing in the early hours of Monday.
Singer Lata Mangeshkar.
Singer Lata Mangeshkar’s spokesperson has requested everyone to not pay any heed to the rumours as she is getting better. The spokesperson, in a statement, said, “Lata didi is stable and getting better. Request to please do not heed to needless rumours and react. Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead.”
Statement from #LataMangeshkar's team: Lata didi is stable and getting better. Request to please do not heed to needless rumours and react. Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/L3Ca0lavUc— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019
Hospital sources said the singer is showing "some signs of improvement but it will take time for her to recover".
"She is showing some signs of improvement but it will take time for her to recover. She has pneumonia and chest infection. Any person suffering from it takes time to recover from it," a hospital insider told PTI.
In her over seven-decade career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages.
She is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.
Mangeshkar's last full Hindi album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film Veer-Zaara.
(With inputs from PTI)
