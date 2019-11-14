Lata Mangeshkar is Stable, Progress is Steady and Good: Spokesperson

Ever since legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital, there has been a state of concern around the country for Lata Mangeshkar and her family. She was admitted in the hospital early Monday morning after she complained of breathing difficulties. Now, as per the latest report, she is stable.

An official spokesperson shared her progress statement with IANS on Thursday. It read, "Lata didi is stable. The progress is steady and good. We look forward to take her home as she gets well. Thank you for your prayers and support."

The iconic singer is expected to remain in the hospital for over a week. Her family members have requested fans and followers to give them some space. On Monday they had released a statement that revealed Mangeshkar's infection adding that she is currently recovering. The statement also revealed that the family preferred to treat Lata Mangeshkar at home but admitted her to a hospital as the treatment there is more thorough.

Bollywood celebrities such as Shabana Azmi and Hema Malini had also taken to their social media to pray for her speedy recovery.

Mangeshkar, who turned 90 on September 28, became a recipient of India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages.

Born on September 28, 1929, she has also been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France's highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in history. She had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.

(With inputs from IANS)

