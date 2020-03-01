Lata Mangeshkar Loves Ayushmann Khurrana's Acting and Singing in AndhaDhun, Actor Replies with a Sweet Tweet

Ayushmann Khurrana's breakthrough performance in his 2018 Sriram Raghavan film Andhadhun is still earning him praises. Recently, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar praises Ayushmann's acting and singing in the film and the actor was on cloud 9.

On her twitter, Lata wrote, "@ayushmannk ji namaskar. Maine aap ki film Andhadhun aaj dekhi. Aapne bahut accha kaam kiya hai aur jo gaane aapne gaaye hain wo bhi mujhe bahut acche lage. Main aapko bahut badhaai deti hun aur aapko bhavishya mein aur yash mile aisi mangal kaamana karti hun."

Ayushmann was obviously overwhelmed by the appreciation and responded with a gratitude tweet which read, "Lata di aapka yeh kehna mere liye bahut maayne rakhta hai. Aapke is protsaahan ke liye hee shayad maine mehnat ki thi. Aashirwaad ke liye shukriya."

Andhadhun turned out to a breakthrough for Ayushmann, who had already developed a niche for himself in the industry as a talented actor, who acts in stand out scripts. The film is about a blind piano player who unwittingly becomes embroiled in the murder of a former film actor. The movie starred him, Tabu, and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles.

Ayushamnn even bagged the National Award for Best Actor for this movie. The movie also won National Awards for Best Hindi Film and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The actor is currently basking in the success of his recent release Subh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, co-starring Jitendra Kumar. The movie is a spin-off of his 2018 film Subh Mangal Savdhaan, and is a same-sex love story who must fight the society to emerge as the winners.

