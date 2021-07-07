Lata Mangeshkar Mourns Demise of 'Elder Brother' Dilip Kumar, Shares Throwback Pics

Condolences continue pouring in for Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar, who passed away early on Wednesday, aged 98. The film fraternity, including celebrities, actors, filmmakers and singers among others, have been posting on social media to mourn the demise of the thespian.

Lata Mangeshkar, who shared a close bond with Kumar and considered him his elder brother, mourned his passing away on social media. She wrote, “Yusuf Bhai has left his little sister. His demise feels like end of an era. I am not able to grasp this news. I am very sad and at a loss of words. He has left her with memories and words."

In another tweet, she wrote, “Yusuf bhai was ill for several years. He was not able to recognise anyone. Saira Banu left everything and devoted herself to him. She had no other life. I pray that his soul rests in peace."

In another tweet, Mangeshkar also shared several throwback pictures with Kumar, one of which shows her tying a rakhi on his arm.

Indian cinema legend, Kumar died in Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday morning at around 7.30 am, hospital sources said. He was 98. Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as ‘Tragedy King,’ was rushed to the hospital on June 30 after complaining of breathlessness. He was not keeping well for some years.

