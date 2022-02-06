Lata Mangeshkar Once Refused To Accept The Filmfare Award; Here's Why

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92. She breathed her last in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital where she was admitted for the last 28 days. The veteran singer’s doctor Dr. Pratit Samdani issued a statement and revealed that Lata didi passed away due to multiple organs failure. “It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID19," he said. While the nation is pouring in tributes and remembering the Nightingale of India, her songs will remain with us forever.

During her career of almost 8 decades, Lata Mangeshkar was also honoured with several awards for her contribution to the Indian music industry. However, not many people know what the great singer once refused to accept the Filmfare award.

Yes, you read it right. In 1958, Lata Mangeshkar was nominated for best playback female singer for her song ‘Aaja Re Pardesi’. However, she refused to accept the Filmfare and objected it to being designed in the shape of a woman who had no clothes on it. Following this, the organisers wrapped up the award with a cloth and presented it to her.

Talking about Lata Mangeshkar’s awards, she was the recipient of three National Film Awards, seven Filmfare awards among others. In 1989, she was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. In 2001, Lata didi was also honoured with India’s Highest Civilian Award – the Bharat Ratna. She was also honoured with Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Maharashtra Bhushan Award, NTR National Award and ANR National Award among others.

Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites will be held today evening at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Her funeral will be performed with full state honours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other dignitaries will be paying their last tribute to the legendary singer.

