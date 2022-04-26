Lata Mangeshkar Once Refused To Sing At a Wedding Even For '100 Million Dollars', Asha Bhosle Reveals

Late singer Lata Mangeshkar was a music legend. Not just in India, she was popular across the globe for her melodious voice. Throughout her career, Lata Mangeshkar performed on various stages and occasions. However, not many people know that the late singer was once even offered to perform at a wedding as well. Not just this, but she was offered a whopping amount for the same. However, she refused.

Recently, later singer Lata Mangeshkar’s sister Asha Bhosale recalled the incident as she attended the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award ceremony in Mumbai. Sharing the incident Asha revealed how the makers wanted her and Lata didi to sing at a wedding. However, Lata Mangeshkar refused to sing at the event and told the organiser that she would not sing even if she is offered Rs 10 crore dollars.

“Someone invited us for a wedding. They had tickets worth a million dollars or pounds. They said they wanted Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar. Didi asked me ‘will you sing at a wedding?’ I said I won’t and she then told the rep, ‘We will not sing even if you offer 10 crore dollars, because we do not sing at weddings’. That person was very disappointed,” Asha Bhosle said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

During the event, Asha also recalled how her late sister once worked despite suffering from a 104-degree fever. Sharing another incident from their childhood, Asha Bhosle revealed that her sister Lata Mangeshkar once asked her to wash their parents’ feet and drink the same water. “We drank it, and the blessings from that continue to be with us even today,” the singer said.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on the morning of February 6 this year. She was 92. Her last rites were held on the evening of the same day. Several celebrities and politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had paid their last respect to the singer.

